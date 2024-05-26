France to lift state of emergency in efforts to allow political dialogue in riot-hit New Caledonia

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to lift the state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Macron’s office said the move is meant to allow political dialogue following the unrest that left seven dead and a trail of destruction. The statement said the state of emergency won’t be extended “for the moment.” It said the decision aims at “enabling meetings of the various components” of pro-independence movement FLNKS, the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front, and allow elected officials and other local leaders “in a position to call” for lifting the barricades to go there and meet with protesters.

