Indianapolis 500 delayed as strong storm forces fans to evacuate Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed as a strong storm pushed through the area Sunday, forcing Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to evacuate about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It was unclear how long the delay would last, but speedway president J. Douglas Boles said the hope was for a window after the initial band of rain that would allow enough time to dry the track and complete at least 101 laps, making the race official. Along with heavy rain, the storm brought wind gusts up to 45 mph and dangerous lightning.

