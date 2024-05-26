Lightning strike kills Colorado rancher and 34 head of cattle

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s office says a lightning strike has killed a Colorado rancher and 34 head of cattle. The Jackson County coroner says 51-year-old Mike Morgan died after being hit Saturday. The lightning bolt struck as Morgan was feeding his cattle from a trailer in the northern Colorado town of Rand. Coroner George Crockett said Sunday the strike bowled over around 100 head of cattle that had bunched around the trailer loaded with hay.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

