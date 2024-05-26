Man throws flaming liquid on New York City subway, burns fellow rider

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man set a cup of liquid on fire on the subway and threw it at a fellow rider who suffered burn injuries. The random attack happened on a train in lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, and police say the suspect is in custody. The victim, a 23-year-old man, is recovering at a hospital. He told the New York Post that he shielded his fiancee and cousin from the burning liquid and his shirt caught on fire. Police have not announced the criminal charges. It’s not clear if the suspect has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

