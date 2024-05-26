North Korea informs Japan of a plan to launch satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan says North Korea has informed it of a plan to launch a satellite by June 3. Japan’s coast guard said Monday it has been notified by North Korea about its pla nned launch of a “satellite rocket” beginning Monday through midnight June 3. The launch plan likely refers to the North’s efforts to launch its second military spy satellite into space. South Korea’s military said Friday that it detected signs of North Korea engaging in activities believed to be preparations to launch a spy satellite at its main Tongchangri launch facility.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.