Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrike kills 22 in Gaza’s Rafah as displaced people are hit

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medics say an Israeli airstrike has killed at least 22 people when it hit tents for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They say “numerous” others are trapped in the flaming debris. Sunday’s strike came two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population had sought shelter before Israel’s incursion. The Israeli army says it is unaware of anything occurring in the area. Israel’s defense minister was in Rafah on Sunday. His office says he was briefed on the “deepening of operations” there.

By WAFAA SHURAFA, TIA GOLDENBERG and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

