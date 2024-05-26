Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes kill 35 in Gaza’s Rafah as displaced people are hit
By WAFAA SHURAFA, TIA GOLDENBERG and SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health workers say Israeli attacks have killed at least 35 people and hit tents for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They say “numerous” others are trapped in flaming debris. Sunday’s attacks came two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population had sought shelter before Israel’s incursion. Israel’s army says it hit a Hamas installation where senior Hamas members were located. Gaza’s Health Ministry says women and children make up most of the dead and dozens of wounded.