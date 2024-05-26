Part of a parking Garage at Dutch hospital has collapsed. It is unclear if anybody is trapped

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Emergency services in the Netherlands say part of a parking garage at a hospital in the central Dutch city of Nieuwegein has collapsed. It is not immediately clear if any people were trapped when the structure failed Sunday night. The regional security service says a number of floors collapsed in the parking garage at Sint Antonius hospital. The collapse happened after regular visiting hours at the hospital, which is near the central Dutch city of Utrecht. Further details are not immediately available.

