Remembering Jaden Asher Ramos, community gathers at Vigil in Palm Desert

The community came together in honor of La Quinta High School Senior, Jaden Asher Ramos Sunday.

Ramos was tragically killed in a shooting last weekend at an after-prom party in La Quinta.

There was an outpour of community support at Sunday's candlelight vigil. Friends, family and former teammates all recounted memories of Ramos.

The 17-year-old was fatally shot a day before his 18th birthday.

News Channel 3 first reported Ramos' passing on the 79000 block of Paseo Del Rey, La Quinta.

An investigation is ongoing into Ramos' death, and his family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The family says Ramos had a deep love for animals and has started a fund in his honor with the proceeds helping local animal samaritans.

You can find a link to the fund HERE.

The two suspects arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Jaden Ramos were formally charged with murder, which they pleaded not guilty to on Wednesday.