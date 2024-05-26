Report: Japanese carmaker Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal

TOKYO (AP) — Reports in Japan are saying vehicle manufacturer Toyota will end its massive sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee after this year’s Paris Olympics. Toyota has a contract through the 2024 Paris Games, which was reported to be valued at $835 million when it was announced in 2015. It included four Olympics beginning with the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games in South Korea and running through Paris. It has been widely reported to be the IOC’s largest sponsorship deal. Toyota pulled its Olympic advertising in Japan during the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021. It was responding to strong public sentiment in the country against staging the Olympics and the IOC’s push to hold them.

