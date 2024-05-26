South Africa’s election might be a defining moment — with new complications. Here’s what to know

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s election will determine how weary the country has become of the ruling African National Congress party, which has been in power since the end of apartheid 30 years ago. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are struggling to keep their parliamentary majority and several polls put the ruling party’s support at less than 50% of the national vote ahead of Wednesday’s election. That raises the possibility it might lose its majority for the first time but doesn’t mean the ANC will be out of power. What seems likely is a coalition government for the first time. That still may not easily solve the country’s problems.

