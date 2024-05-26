South Africa’s main opposition party rallies support as it concludes election campaign

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s main opposition party Democratic Alliance has made its final call to South Africans to help it unseat the ruling African National Congress. It concluded its campaign Sunday ahead of elections this week. The Democratic Alliance is the biggest opposition party in South Africa and has gathered some smaller opposition parties to form a pact known as the “multiparty charter,” which will see a group of political parties combine their votes to challenge the ruling ANC after the elections. Its final rally coincided with that of the smaller opposition Inkatha Freedom Party, a party which has the populous KwaZulu Natal province as its stronghold and has committed to work with the main opposition.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and FARAI MUTSAKA Associated Press

