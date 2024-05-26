South Korean, Chinese and Japanese leaders discuss cooperation, North Korea as they gather in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has reportedly called for a greater Chinese role in addressing concerns about North Korean nuclear threats. President Yoon Suk Yeol met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday on the eve of a trilateral meeting involving Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The three-way meeting would be the first such meeting between the three Northeast Asian nations in more than four years. No major announcement is expected from Monday’s three-way gathering. But observers say just resuming their highest-level, three-way talks is a good sign.

