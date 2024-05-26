Sunak’s plan to make 18-year-olds do national service grabs attention on UK election trail

LONDON (AP) — All 18-year-olds in Britain will have to perform a year of mandatory military or civilian national service if the governing Conservative Party wins the July 4 national election. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to bring back a form of national service for the first time since 1960. Under the plan, a small minority of 18-year-olds would spend 12 months in the military. The rest would spend one weekend a month working for charities, community groups or public organizations. It was unclear how it would be made mandatory. Sunak is seeking to energize his election campaign after a faltering start. The opposition Labour Party dismissed the plan as a gimmick. Polls currently put Labour well ahead of the Conservatives.

