UN migration agency estimates more than 670 killed in Papua New Guinea landslide

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The International Organization for Migration has increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670. Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the U.N. migration agency’s mission in the South Pacific island nation, said the revised death toll is based on calculations by Yambali village and Enga provincial officials that more than 150 homes were buried by Friday’s landslide. The previous estimate had been 60 homes and local officials had initially put the death toll on Friday at 100 or more. Only five bodies and a leg of a sixth victim had been recovered by Sunday.

