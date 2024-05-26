Why did the French Open cancel a farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal? And why is he unseeded?

PARIS (AP) — The French tennis federation has decided to put off holding a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros this year. He has said this might not necessarily be his final appearance at the tournament he has won a record 14 times. Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said on Sunday at the clay-court Grand Slam event that Nadal let officials know he didn’t want to close the door on a return before he told the world that at a pre-tournament news conference. Mauresmo said it is up to Nadal when he wants to have a ceremony. The unseeded Nadal will face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round on Monday.

