A bus crashes into vehicles in southern Turkey, leaving 10 dead and 39 injured

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A passenger bus has crashed into vehicles on a highway in southern Turkey, killing at least 10 people and leaving 39 others injured. The accident occurred in the province of Mersin late on Sunday, when the bus veered into the opposite lane in heavy rain and crashed into two vehicles. A truck later slammed into all three vehicles. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and at least eight of them were in serious condition. There were 28 passengers on board the intercity bus, which was traveling from the southeastern city of Diyarbakir to Adana, in the south of the country.

