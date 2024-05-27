A tropical storm floods villages and cuts power to millions in parts of Bangladesh and India
By JULHAS ALAM
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The weakening tropical storm Remal has flooded dozens of coastal villages and left nearly 30 million people without power in southern Bangladesh and eastern India. At least 10 people died in Bangladesh. Changing climate patterns have increased storms’ intensity, making preparations more urgent. The Bangladesh government says about 3.7 million people along the coast have been affected. India’s Kolkata airport has reopened after being shut on Sunday.