A tropical storm floods villages and cuts power to millions in parts of Bangladesh and India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The weakening tropical storm Remal has flooded dozens of coastal villages and left nearly 30 million people without power in southern Bangladesh and eastern India. At least 10 people died in Bangladesh. Changing climate patterns have increased storms’ intensity, making preparations more urgent. The Bangladesh government says about 3.7 million people along the coast have been affected. India’s Kolkata airport has reopened after being shut on Sunday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.