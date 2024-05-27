North Korea plans to launch a rocket soon, likely carrying its second military spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea plans to launch a rocket apparently carrying its second military spy satellite by early next week. The notification of the banned launch drew quick, strong rebukes from its neighbors. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were meeting on Monday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Seoul for their first trilateral meeting in more than four years. The notification says the launch would take place between Monday and June 3. North Korea didn’t specify what was being launched, but it has said it plans three launches of military spy satellites this year.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

