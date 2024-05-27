Officials say an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon wounds several civilians outside a hospital

BINT JBEIL, Lebanon (AP) — Health officials say an Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle in southern Lebanon has hit next to a hospital entrance and wounded several civilians who were gathered outside. The strike killed the motorcycle driver in the town of Bint Jbeil. It was not immediately clear who the driver was. The Israeli army did not immediately give a statement on the strike but said it had targeted other areas of southern Lebanon in response to “terrorist launches.” The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been exchanging strikes with Israeli forces in the border area almost daily since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.