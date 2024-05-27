Poland rolls out plans for fortifications on its border with Russia and Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Defense officials in NATO member Poland are presenting plans to strengthen its eastern border with Russia and Russian ally Belarus. The government says that Poland, which supports Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression, is being targeted by hostile actions from Russia and Belarus. They include cyberattacks, attempted arson and migrants being pushed illegally across the border. The government has planned a range of security measures in cyberspace as well as some $2.5 billion investment into eastern border security. The defense minister and the armed forces chief of staff are presenting the details of the border protection enhancement Monday. They include modern blockades, fortifications and surveillance that are meant to deter any potential aggressor.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.