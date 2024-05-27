Poland’s president seeks release of Polish traveler sentenced to life in Congo

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The office of Poland’s president says Andrzej Duda has spoken on the phone with Congolese president in an effort to obtain the release of a Polish traveller sentenced there for life in prison on charges of espionage. The 52-year-old Pole, Mariusz Majewski, was detained by Congolese forces in February and last week was sentenced by a military court to life in prison. His family say he is in poor health and insist he is just a traveler. A presidential aide said Monday that Duda called his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, over the case. Earlier this month the Congolese army said it had folied a coup attempt and arrested the perpetrators, including some foreigners.

