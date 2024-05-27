Rafael Nadal’s possible French Open farewell draws fans from all over the world

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s fans have traveled from all over to be at Roland Garros for what might be his last French Open match this year. Or ever. The 14-time champion in Paris was scheduled to play Monday in Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. And the spectators wanted to be present for what felt like a monumental occasion. They were there to see Nadal compete, of course, but also to salute him as a player and person, to congratulate him on a remarkable career and, perhaps, to catch one final glimpse of his greatness at a tournament that has helped define his legacy.

