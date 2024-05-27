Suspect identified in stabbings at a Massachusetts theater and a McDonald’s

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man will be arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges including assault with the intent to murder after six people, including four girls at a movie theater, were stabbed in separate attacks. Twenty-six-year-old Jared Ravizza, of Chilmark, a town on Martha’s Vineyard, was arrested Saturday after a police pursuit. Police say the man entered a movie theater in Braintree without paying and attacked the girls aged 9 to 17 without any warning, then ran away. A man and a woman were later found stabbed at a McDonald’s restaurant in Plymouth, about 27 miles south of Braintree. All six victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being taken to hospitals.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.