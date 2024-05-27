Ukraine’s Zelenskyy gets more air defense missiles from Spain to fight deadly Russian glide bombs

MADRID (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has secured from Spain a pledge of additional air defense missiles to help fight the about 3,000 bombs that he said Russia launches every month at Ukraine. He said Monday in Madrid that Ukraine still urgently needs another seven U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to stop Russia hitting the power grid and civilian areas, as well as military targets, with devastating glide bombs that wreak wide destruction. Glide bombs are heavy Soviet-era bombs fitted with precision guidance systems and launched from aircraft flying out of range of air defenses. The bombs weigh more than a ton and blast targets to smithereens, leaving a huge crater.

