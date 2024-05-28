2 people missing after building explosion in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a natural gas explosion has caused extensive damage to a building in an Ohio city, injuring seven people and leaving two missing. WKBN-TV reports that Tuesday’s blast in Youngstown also damaged a building and blew off the facade. Firefighters helped some people get out of the building, which houses a bank on the ground floor and also has some apartments. A social media post by the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation is “fluid but under control.” The agency asked people to avoid the area.

