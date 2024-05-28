A bus plunges into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20 passengers

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a speeding passenger bus has crashed off a highway and fallen into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20 passengers. Police officer Asghar Ali on Wednesday said the accident happened in Washuk town as the bus was traveling from Turbat, the second largest city in Baluchistan province, to Quetta, the province’s capital. Pictures in local media showed the wreckage at the bottom of a rocky ravine. Road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic rules and safety standards are sparsely followed, even on battered roads in particularly rugged areas.

