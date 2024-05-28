Chicago police fatally shoot stabbing suspect and wound the person he was trying to stab

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police fatally shot a stabbing suspect and wounded the person he was trying to stab after the suspect refused to drop his weapon. Police say officers were patrolling late Monday when they saw a male attempting to stab a male in the street and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. The Chicago Police Department said early Tuesday that officers fired when the suspect continued the attack. The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other person is hospitalized in critical condition. Two officers were also taken to a hospital for observation.

