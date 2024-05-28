Cohen’s credibility, campaigning at court and other takeaways from Trump trial’s closing arguments

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers in Donald Trump’s hush money trial have sparred over evidence and witnesses as they made their closing arguments to jurors who will decide whether the Republican will be the first former American president convicted of a crime. The panel of New Yorkers could begin deliberating as early as Wednesday to decide if Trump is guilty of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign to a porn actor who claimed she had sex with him. Trump says Stormy Daniels’ story of a sexual encounter with him is a lie and that he’s innocent of the charges.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ, JILL COLVIN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

