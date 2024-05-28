Colombia’s congress votes to ban bullfights, dealing a blow to the centuries-old tradition
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s congress has voted to ban bullfights in the South American nation, delivering a serious blow to a centuries-old tradition that has inspired songs and novels but has become increasingly controversial in the countries where it is still practiced. The bill approved by Colombia’s congress calls for the banning of bullfights in a three-year span, and will make the tradition illegal by the start of 2028. The law now needs to be signed by President Gustavo Petro. It was once a popular event, broadcast live on television networks. But the tradition has come under increased scrutiny as views change about animal welfare.