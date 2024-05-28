Georgian lawmakers debate overriding presidential veto of divisive foreign influence bill

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgian lawmakers are debating a motion to override a presidential veto of the “foreign agents” legislation that has fueled Western concerns and sparked massive protests for weeks. The legislature controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party on Tuesday considered dismissing President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the legislation that she and other critics say will restrict media freedom and obstruct Georgia’s chances of joining the European Union. The bill that was approved by the parliament earlier this month requires media, nongovernmental organizations and other nonprofit groups to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.