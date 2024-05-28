He saw the horrors of Dachau. Now, this veteran warns against Holocaust denial

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Hilbert Margol is a 100-year-old World War II veteran living in Dunwoody, Georgia. He and his twin brother, Howard Margol, were a part of the 42nd Infantry that arrived in Marseille, France, in January 1945. Margol says during his time in Europe, he did not go into active combat often, but they had to be prepared at a moment’s notice when the time called. Margol and his twin brother were a part of a unit that liberated the Dachau Concentration Camp on April 29, 1945. Now, he says, it’s important to combat the message of Holocaust deniers.

