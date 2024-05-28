Hundreds mourn gang killings of a Haitian mission director and a young American couple

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of people in Haiti are mourning the death of Judes Montis. The mission director was killed by gang members who also fatally shot a U.S. couple that worked with him. Wails filled a crowded church on Tuesday as tears streamed down the face of Montis’ wife. The service also honored the lives of Davy and Natalie Lloyd. The married couple in their early 20s were with Montis when gunmen ambushed them on Thursday night as they left a youth group activity held at a local church. Montis was 47 years old. He leaves behind a wife, two young children and a brother.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.