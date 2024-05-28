Hundreds mourn gang killings of Haitian mission director and young US couple

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of people in Haiti are mourning the death of Judes Montis, a mission director killed by gang members who also fatally shot a U.S. couple that worked with him. Wails filled a crowded church on Tuesday as tears streamed down the face of Montis’ wife. The service also honored the lives of Davy and Natalie Lloyd, a married couple in their early 20s who was with Montis when gunmen ambushed them on Thursday night as they left a youth group activity held at a local church. Montis was 47 years old. He leaves behind a wife; two children, ages 2 and 6; and a brother.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.