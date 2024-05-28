Judge denies request to restrict Trump statements about law enforcement in classified records case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida has denied prosecutors’ request to bar the Republican former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon says prosecutors didn’t give defense lawyers enough time to discuss the request before it was filed Friday evening. Cannon denied the request without prejudice Tuesday, meaning prosecutors could refile it. The request followed a distorted claim by Trump last week that FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 were “authorized to shoot” him. Prosecutors say Trump’s claim exposes law enforcement officers to the risk of threats and violence.

