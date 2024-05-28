Kentucky families struggling after being hit for a second time by a tornado in the same locations

BARNSLEY, Ky. (AP) — Devin Johnson’s life has been uprooted for a second time by a tornado in Kentucky. A twister flattened his home in the Barnsley community over the Memorial Day weekend. It was on the same lot where another tornado struck, leaving him homeless in 2021. Johnson said Tuesday that he never thought it could happen twice. He watched Tuesday as workers cut into the wreckage of the trailer he called home with his grandparents and girlfriend. It’s an all-too-familiar scene for his family. As they start over again, there’s one thing they’ve decided on. He says they’re moving away from Barnsley.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and GEORGE WALKER IV Associated Press

