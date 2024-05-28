Missile attacks damage a ship in the Red Sea off Yemen’s coast near previous Houthi rebel assaults

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Missile attacks have damaged a ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. A private security firm says radio traffic suggested the vessel took on water after being struck. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack Tuesday, but suspicion immediately fell on Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have launched a number of attacks targeting ships over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The assault happened off the port city of Hodeida in the southern Red Sea, near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links it to the Gulf of Aden. Another happen off Mokha in the Bab el-Mandeb. The British military reported the attacks and said the vessel sustained damage, though its crew was safe. The U.S. military identified the ship as the Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier Laax.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.