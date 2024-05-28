Mother tells police she shot one child and drowned another. A third was found safe
FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri say a woman went to a police station and told officers that she fatally shot one of her children and drowned the other. Both were less than 10 years old. One child was found dead inside their car, parked outside the station. The other child was shot elsewhere and found at a resort near the St. Louis suburb of Festus. The mother was arrested and the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak told a news conference on Tuesday that officers were initially searching for a third child who has been found safe.