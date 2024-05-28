North Korean leader Kim doubles down on satellite ambitions following failed launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un urged his military scientists to overcome a failed satellite launch and continue developing his nation’s space-based reconnaissance capabilities. State media reported Kim described such capabilities as crucial for countering U.S. and South Korean military activities. The report also said Kim in his speech Tuesday warned of unspecified “stern” action against South Korea because it performed aerial exercises involving 20 fighter jets near the inter-Korean border hours before the North Korean launch on Monday. North Korea launched its first military spy satellite in November and planned to put three more in orbit this year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.