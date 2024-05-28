Palm Springs Art Museum receives valuable artwork donations from Gordon W. Bailey

Seventeen artworks have been gifted to the Palm Springs Art Museum from Los Angeles-based scholar and collector Gordon W. Bailey, according to a statement from the museum. This is the first gift of Bailey's to bring more representation to the museum's "commitment to diversifying its collection."

The collection includes paintings, mixed media, sculptures and ceramics from African American artists scattered throughout the United States, and primarily California.

"The artists are among the most prominent self-taught artists in the country, and this gift puts us in league with some of our most preeminent peers collecting their work," stated Adam Lerner, executive director of the Palm Springs Art Museum. "Through Mr. Bailey’s gift, we continue our commitment to inclusivity and embracing underrepresented artists."

Bailey provided a comment, saying he has "full confidence" in the museum, and that "[Lerner's] dynamic programming will continue to engage residents and visitors of the Coachella Valley."

The donation will work to enhance the museum's efforts to show an evolving art world that is committed to diversity. The 17 artworks will join traditional folk pieces and art created without formal training.

For more information about Palm Springs Art Museum exhibitions, programs and events, visit psmuseum.org.