Prosecutor says Trump tried ‘to hoodwink voters’ while defense attacks key witness in last arguments

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys in Donald Trump’s hush money trial have finished their closing arguments after a marathon day in court. A prosecutor told jurors that Trump engaged in a conspiracy “to hoodwink voters” in 2016. Meanwhile, a defense lawyer branded the star witness as the “greatest liar of all time” and pressed the jury for an across-the-board acquittal. The dueling accounts were wildly divergent in their assessments of witness credibility, Trump’s culpability and the strength of evidence. The arguments offered both sides one final chance to score points with the jury before it starts deliberating the first felony case against a former American president. Deliberations could begin Wednesday.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ, ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.