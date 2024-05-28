Prosecutor says Trump tried ‘to hoodwink voters’ while defense attacks key witness in last arguments
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ, ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys in Donald Trump’s hush money trial have finished their closing arguments after a marathon day in court. A prosecutor told jurors that Trump engaged in a conspiracy “to hoodwink voters” in 2016. Meanwhile, a defense lawyer branded the star witness as the “greatest liar of all time” and pressed the jury for an across-the-board acquittal. The dueling accounts were wildly divergent in their assessments of witness credibility, Trump’s culpability and the strength of evidence. The arguments offered both sides one final chance to score points with the jury before it starts deliberating the first felony case against a former American president. Deliberations could begin Wednesday.