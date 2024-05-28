Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan wins GOP primary runoff, fending off challenger backed by Trump

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has won his primary runoff to survive a wave of party turbulence in America’s biggest red state. Phelan defeated challenger David Covey, a former local party chairman and oil and gas consultant. The race was a snapshot of fractures within the GOP nationally and a shakeup in the Texas Capitol could still lay ahead. The bruising primary leaves questions about Phelan’s ability to retain the powerful speakership. In another key Republican runoff, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez was fighting to hold off challenger Brandon Herrera, a gun-rights YouTube creator with more than 3 million followers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.