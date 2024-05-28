The building that collapsed on Mallorca, killing 4 people, lacked permits, authorities in Spain say
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that a building housing a bar and restaurant that collapsed on Mallorca lacked the proper authorization. Four people were killed in last week’s collapse. Palma de Mallorca Mayor Jaime Martínez told reporters on Tuesday that it seems the collapse of a first-floor terrace was caused by excess weight and some poorly executed construction work on the building. Two German women, a Spanish woman and a Senegalese man died last Thursday when the terrace buckled and came down.