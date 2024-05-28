The Latest | Defense targets Michael Cohen’s testimony in closing arguments in Trump hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments in Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial have begun, giving prosecutors and defense lawyers one final opportunity to convince the jury of their respective cases before deliberations begin. Arguments are expected to last all day Tuesday with jury deliberations starting as early as Wednesday. Prosecutors say the former president falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to a scheme to buy and bury negative stories that potentially threatened his 2016 presidential bid. He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts.

