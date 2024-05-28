Two ex-FBI officials who traded anti-Trump texts close to settlement over alleged privacy violations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former FBI officials have reached a tentative settlement with the Justice Department to resolve claims that their privacy was violated when the department leaked to the news media text messages they had sent one another that disparaged former President Donald Trump. The tentative deal was disclosed in a brief court filing Tuesday that did not reveal any of the terms. Peter Strzok, a former top FBI counterintelligence agent who helped lead the bureau’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was fired in 2018 after the anti-Trump text messages came to light. Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer, voluntarily resigned that same year.

