US-built pier will be removed from Gaza coast and repaired after damage from rough seas
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S.-built temporary pier taking humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians has been damaged in rough seas and weather and will be removed from the coast of Gaza to be repaired. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday that over the next two days the pier will be pulled out and sent to the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, where U.S. Central Command will repair it. Singh says the fixes will take “at least over a week” and then the pier will need to be anchored back into the beach in Gaza. The pier is among the few ways food, water and other supplies are getting to Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.