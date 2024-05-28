US Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas fights off challenge from gun-rights activist in GOP runoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas has won his primary over a gun-rights activist who forced the border congressman into a runoff and threatened to unseat a House incumbent. Gonzales defeated Brandon Herrera, a gun enthusiast who calls himself “The AK Guy” on social media. He attacked Gonzales over positions that angered the GOP’s hard right in Texas. Supporters of Gonzales had warned that a loss could open the door for Democrats to flip the district in November. In another closely watched race, Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan won his primary runoff to a survive a wave of party turbulence in America’s biggest red state.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.