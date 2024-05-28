Vehicle drives off I-10 in Whitewater, Crashes into Gate

An ambulance was requested in Whitewater today after a vehicle drove off the I-10 roadway.

The incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol traffic records.

The driver was traveling westbound when the vehicle went off the right shoulder west of Haugen-Lehmann Way near Mile Marker 22, landing in a dirt area and crashing into a gate, according to CHP records. An ambulance and tow truck were called to the scene shortly afterward.

Information about the nature of any injuries was not immediately available.