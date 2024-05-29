4 Pakistanis killed by Iranian border guards in remote southwestern region, Pakistani officials say

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say Iranian border guards opened fire at a vehicle carrying a group of Pakistanis, killing four people and wounding two others in a remote area in the southwest. The incident happened near the border village of Mashkel in Baluchistan province on Wednesday. Government administrator Sahibzada Asfand said it was unclear why the Iranian forces opened fire. Local police said Thursday the bodies of the four men had been handed over to their families. There was no comment from Tehran or Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. Security forces on both sides often arrest smugglers and insurgents who operate in the region.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.