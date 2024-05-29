A bus falls into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 28 people and injuring 20

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a speeding passenger bus fell off a highway into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 28 people and injuring 20. Pictures in local media showed the wreckage at the bottom of a rocky ravine. Police said the driver suddenly lost control in Washuk town as the bus was traveling between Turbat and Quetta in Baluchistan province early Wednesday. The driver was among the dead. Police were still trying to collect details from the injured and were still working to determine the cause of the crash. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.